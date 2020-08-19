Man found dead in field in Westminster, police say

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a field last week.

The man's body was found just after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the 3200 block of West 84th Avenue, police said. That is near West 84th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Police have not said how they believe the man may have died but said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Westminster Police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

