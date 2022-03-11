Man sentenced to decade in prison for deadly hit-and-run

Erik Alvarenga was arrested after someone recognized his vehicle in a Facebook post about the crash from Westminster Police.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 26-year-old man was sentenced Friday morning to a decade behind bars after he pleaded guilty to one count in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in January of last year.

Erik Bryant Alvarenga pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident in December 2021, according to court records.

He was originally charged with six counts after a car hit a pedestrian around 8:20 p.m. Jan. 19, 2021 at West 70th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. The car left the scene.

Alvarenga was arrested after someone led officers to a car they recognized on the Westminster Police Department's Facebook page. Based on damage to the car, detectives believed it was the vehicle in the crash, and the registered owner of the car, Alvarenga, was taken into custody, police said at the time.

Alvarenga was sentenced Friday in Adams County District Court to 10 years in the Department of Corrections.

He was originally charged with:

Leaving the scene of an accident involving death (Class 3 felony)

Vehicular homicide (Class 4 felony)

False reporting (Class 3 misdemeanor)

No insurance (Class 1 traffic offense)

2 counts of insurance fraud (Class 5 felony)

