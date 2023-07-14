Woman killed after shots fired into Westminster home

Ten people were inside the home on West 88th Place when shots were fired around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman died after shots were fired into a Westminster home occupied by 10 people including five children, according the Westminster Police Department (WPD).

Officers responded to the shooting in the 8500 block of 88th Place around 12:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

WPD said their preliminary investigation indicates the incident was a drive-by shooting and said 10 people, five adults and five children were inside the home.

There's a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 303-658-4360 and select option 2.

