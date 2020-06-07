Westminster man accused of killing roommate

Tyler Matus was shot at least once and died at his home in the 7900 block of West 90th Avenue.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Westminster man has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and two other violent crimes.

Ikhide Ikhigbonoaremen, 31, is alleged to have shot and killed 31-year-old Tyler Matus at their home located in the 7900 block of West 90th Avenue, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office. That address is four blocks west of Wadsworth Boulevard and just over one mile walking distance east of Standley Lake.

The DA said Ikhigbonoaremen and Matus were roommates.

Ikhigbonoaremen and Matus had roommate issues and had argued during the evening of June 26, according to the DA.

The argument escalated and Ikhigbonoaremen and Matus got into a physical fight, the DA said.

The fight led to Ikhigbonoaremen being knocked to the ground, according to the DA.

Ikhigbonoaremen then got up and fired two shots at Matus, the DA said.

Westminster Police were called to the home and pronounced Matus dead, according to the DA.

Ikhigbonoaremen is being held without bond in the Jefferson County Detention Center.

Ikhigbonoaremen's next court is set for July 7.