Crime

Westminster man arrested, accused of shooting woman after hit and run

The incident happed on March 10 and the woman suffered from a gunshot wound to her shoulder, according to Northglenn Police.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Northglenn Police Department (NPD) has made an arrest in a March 10 incident where they said a man shot into a woman's car and drove away after their vehicles collided. 

Police said on March 10 they encountered a woman in an SUV with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was transported to the hospital.

Officers went looking for the vehicle the suspect was driving: a white, two-door, BMW M series, with front corner panel damage to the passenger side. 

Credit: Northglenn Police Department
Chase Scheunert

It was later found abandoned in the Thornton area and seized for potential evidence, NPD said.  

On Saturday, NPD said 22-year-old Chase Scheunert of Westminster had been arrested without incident the night before.

