Westminster man arrested in connection to Colorado Springs sexual assault

The Westminster man was arrested along with a Massachusetts man.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Westminster man was one of two arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said Monday.

On Sept. 10, the CSPD Communication Center received a report of a sexual assault on a child. The reporting party told police that two adult males had sexually assaulted their 15-year-old daughter.

Police said the victim had met the men online on separate occasions. The suspects arranged to meet with the victim at a park in Colorado Springs, where the assaults occurred.

The incidents occurred between August 2020 and January 2021.

Following the execution of several search warrants, the suspects were identified as 26-year-old Michael Garcia of Westminster, Colorado, and 36-year-old David Reid of Framingham, Massachusetts.

Garcia voluntarily agreed to meet with detectives and was subsequently taken into custody on Oct. 15 on charges of sexual assault on a child and internet luring of a child.

In coordination with the Framingham Police Department, Reid was taken into custody on Oct. 16 in Massachusetts on an arrest warrant out of Colorado for sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern and internet luring of a child.

At the time of his arrest, Reid was a teacher at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden, Massachusetts.