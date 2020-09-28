Westminster man facing charges for sexual assault, police believe there may be more victims

32-year-old Joseph Gabriel Vaneck is facing multiple charges for sexual assault, and police believe there may be additional victims.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Westminster man has been arrested and is facing allegations for sexually assaulting multiple women in unincorporated Jefferson County over the last six months.

District Attorney Pete Weir announced multiple charges against Joseph Gabriel Vaneck, 32, in a news release distributed Monday afternoon. They include:

Sexual assault

Kidnapping

Second degree assault

Menacing

On April 19, a woman reported to Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies that she had been picked up in Denver and was driven into the foothills where she was sexually assaulted, according to an arrest affidavit.

Three additional women reported similar experiences in August and September, the DA's office said. Two of the woman were picked up in Denver and two were picked up along West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood, the news release says.

Vaneck was arrested on Sept. 18. He is being held at the Jefferson County jail on a $1 million cash bond. He is due back in court on Oct. 21 at 10:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing

Law enforcement believe there may be additional victims, and are choosing not to release Vaneck's mugshot for that reason.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.