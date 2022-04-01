Westminster man convicted in sexual assault of several women

It's believed that Joseph Vaneck picked up women in Denver and drove them to remote areas in Jefferson County where they were assaulted.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A jury convicted a Westminster man on Monday of sexually assaulting several women in 2020 in Jefferson County.

Joseph Vaneck was arrested in September 2020 and later charged with numerous counts including sexual assault, kidnapping, second-degree assault and menacing.

On April 19, 2020, a woman reported to Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies that she had been picked up in Denver and was driven into the foothills where she was sexually assaulted, according to an arrest affidavit.

Three additional women reported similar experiences in August and September of that year, the DA's office said. Two of the woman were picked up in Denver and two were picked up along West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood, a release says.

Vaneck was thought to pick up victims along Colfax Avenue and drive them to a remote area in Jefferson County, where he "forced them to engage in unwanted sexual activity," the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators identified a vehicle associated with the suspect, which led to the identification of Vaneck.

His trial began on March 18 and according to court records, on March 28 the jury returned guilty verdicts on the following counts:

3 counts of sexual assault- overcoming victim's will

2 counts kidnapping

Attempted sexual assault

Sexual contact - no consent

He was also found guilty of numerous violent crime sentence enhancers. He's set to be sentenced on June 24.

