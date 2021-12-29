Westminster man found not guilty in death of roommate

A jury found Ikhide Ikhigbonoaremen not guilty in this month in the 2020 shooting.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Jefferson County jury acquitted a Westminster man this month in the fatal shooting of his roommate in June 2020, according to court records.

Ikhide Ikhigbonoaremen, 33, was found not guilty of murder Dec. 9, after a nine-day trial in Jefferson County District Court in which his attorneys argued that the shooting was self-defense.

Ikhigbonoaremen had been charged in the death of his roommate, Tyler Matus, 31, at their home in the 7900 block of West 90th Avenue, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

According to the DA's Office, they had argued on the night of June 26, 2020, which escalated into a physical fight and the shooting.

“We respect the jury’s decision and greatly appreciate their service throughout the trial," according to a statement from the DA's Office. "The defendant exercised their constitutional rights through our criminal justice process and was ultimately acquitted of the charges by their peers from our community. We’d like to thank our prosecution team who sought justice on behalf of the victim, as well as the Westminster Police Department for their investigative efforts.”

