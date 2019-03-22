BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Westminster man pleaded guilty to two charges for kiling his mother and injuring his sister and now faces 48 years in prison.

Adrian Ramirez, 24, was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder, and first-degree assault. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault as part of a plea deal.

According to a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Westminster police responded to a 911 call at a home at 7730 Lowell Blvd. in October 2017 and found 41-year-old Cherie Ramirez unconscious on the floor with a severe head injury after being bludgeoned with a hammer and stabbed multiple times.

She later died at a hospital.

Ramirez's sister, 24-year-old Anecia Ramirez, had been stabbed and was bleeding from her mouth and torso. She survived.

Police found Adrian Ramirez in the house covered with blood and holding a knife and a hammer. Three children were in the home at the time of the attack, but they had gone to a neighbor's home.

Sentencing is set for May 16.

