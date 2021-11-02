Westminster man wanted for kidnapping and assault

James Montoya held the victim for an "extended period of time," a Crime Stoppers bulletin says.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Police need help to locate a man wanted for assault and kidnapping, according to a bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

James Montoya held the victim for an "extended amount of time" and that person sustained "multiple injuries," the bulletin says.

On Feb. 4, officers with WPD responded to a call related to a stalking incident that had escalated although specific details about the incident were not shared.

Montoya is wanted for:

Second-degree assault

Kidnapping

Felony menacing

A protection order violation at a residence.

He's believed to be driving a 2008 Black Dodge Ram pickup truck with Colorado plate QAO-690. WPD said he should be considered dangerous, although it is not known if he has any weapons.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

