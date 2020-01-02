WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police are looking for a man who is suspected of beating and strangling his ex-wife Friday in Westminster.

The 33-year-old victim had life-threatening injuries and was being treated at an undisclosed hospital, according to a press release from the Westminster Police Department.

About 2 p.m. Friday, police responded to a medical call for a woman who had fallen. Their investigation found the woman had been assaulted, and a warrant for assault and attempted murder was issued for her ex-husband, 30-year-old James Arthur Naulls, Jr.

Naulls was on pre-trial release from an aggravated-assault case in November in Denver, according to the release. He cut off his GPS ankle monitor and was on the run, police said.

Police think Naulls was calling hospitals to find the victim and that he is still a threat to her.

Naulls has facial and neck tattoos. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head.

Anyone with information that would help locate Naulls is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

