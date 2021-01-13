Westminster Police looking for F-250 related to hotel parking lot shooting

A suspect who shot a guest at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel left in an F-250, according to police.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect who they said shot a guest during a confrontation over a vehicle break-in at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel Monday, the Westminster Police Department (WPD) said in a statement Wednesday.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver or light-colored Ford F-250 crew cab with possible bullet holes. WPD said there is currently no suspect description available.

WPD said the suspect shot a man staying at the hotel — located at 12095 Mariposa St. — after the man's family told him someone was breaking into his vehicle, which was parked in the hotel lot.

The suspect and the guest exchanged gunfire, WPD said, and the vehicle owner was hit. He is in serious condition but expected to survive, WPD said.

WPD said the suspect then got into a Ford-F250 and left.

Anyone that may have information about this case is asked to call WPD at 303-658-4360.

