Westminster Police searching for stolen car, dog that was inside

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old dog and a car they suspect was stolen.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) is searching for a stolen car and the 15-year-old dog that was inside it named SOLO.

According to WPD, the vehicle is a 2006 navy blue Subaru Forester with a North Carolina plate number 42M-1BP.

The car was parked in front of a Tropical Smoothie Cafe on 73rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard when it was stolen, WPD said. Authorities said the vehicle was stolen at 4:36 pm. on Friday.

SOLO’s owner was only 5 years old when she got the dog, WPD said. SOLO was not wearing a collar and has not been chipped, according to WPD.

If anyone sees the dog or the car, they are asked to call police.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

