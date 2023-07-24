Man confronts, fires at man and dog in suspected random shooting, police say

The shooting happened near West 76th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Sunday. Police said the suspect fired at a man walking his dog, nobody was hit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Police said two men were arrested Sunday after an apparent random shooting and a pursuit.

Around 1:16 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 76th and Sheridan Boulevard.

The victim reported he was walking his dog when a man got out of a car, confronted the victim and fired a gun at him, police said. The victim and his dog were not hit.

At this time, police believe the shooting was random.

The suspect got back in the car and left the scene. Responding officers located a vehicle matching the suspect description and attempted to stop it, police said.

The driver did not stop and officers pursued until it crashed in the area of 48th and Lincoln streets, according to police.

Two suspects were arrested shortly after they left the crash scene. Anthony Balderrama, 39, was arrested on suspicion of the following charges:

Criminal attempt to commit class three felony

Menacing - use/simulate firearm/knife/bludgeon

Prohibited use of weapons - unlawfully aims a firearm at another

Vehicular eluding

Reckless endangerment

Second-degree Motor vehicle theft

Possession of weapon by previous offender

First-degree assault

Denver Police said the second suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police.

Anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

More news from Westminster:

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.