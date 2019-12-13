WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The family member of a woman who died shortly after emergency responders found her unconscious in her senior living home apartment is being held on a homicide warrant, according to a release Friday from the Westminster Police Department (WPD).

John Power Swenson, 24, is currently in jail for unrelated charges and will be held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder in relation to the death of 75-year-old Linda Power Shomberg.

WPD on Monday, Dec. 9 responded to Shomberg's senior living home at 3720 W. 68th Ave. after receiving calls from family members that they were unable to reach her by phone.

When officers arrived, they found Shomberg unconscious but breathing, and she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries, WPD said.

Shomberg had suffered several head injuries, according to WPD, and an investigation revealed a "family member" leaving Shomberg's apartment.

WPD said they think Shomberg was attacked late Dec. 5 or early Dec. 6, and that the suspect left the apartment early Dec. 6.

Denver Police arrested Swenson shortly after on an unrelated robbery/assault case where he is accused of kicking a woman in the head after stealing her purse while she walked through the Coliseum parking lot near Interstate 70 and Brighton Boulevard, according to a probable causes statement.

Swenson is the sole suspect in Shomberg's death, WPD said.

Police said they will not release Swenson's photograph at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS