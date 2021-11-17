Street-racing suspects describe fatal crash and what led to it, according to affidavit

Annika Williams, 21, died when one of the suspects' vehicles hit hers at a high rate of speed on Sheridan Boulevard, according to police.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Two suspects in a fatal crash Sunday night were street racing for almost two miles down Sheridan Boulevard before one of them hit the victim's vehicle, according to a Westminster Police Department (WPD) affidavit.

Annika Williams, 21, died in the crash about 9 p.m. on Nov. 14. She was turning left from Sheridan onto West 105th Avenue, at the entrance to the Westminster Recreation Center, when her vehicle was hit. Her dog also died in the crash, according to the affidavit.

The suspects told police that they were separately leaving Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, located on West 120th Avenue, and turned south onto Sheridan at the same time.

Neither suspect admitted to street racing, but they both told police they were driving faster than the speed limit as they passed each other and other vehicles. A witness told police that the vehicles were driving side by side going well over the speed limit, the affidavit says.

The WPD traffic investigation team found that the driver who hit Williams, identified as Shimpson Huynh, 30, was going between 80 and 100 mph at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit.

Huynh told police that the other driver was "just doing a flyby. I wasn't trying to race him or anything like that," according to the affidavit. He defined a "flyby" as when one vehicle passes another.

Huynh, a Marine recruiter who'd been stationed in the area for two months, was driving an Infinity Q50 with a "Piggyback" on it that affected the fuel and boost of the engine, the affidavit says.

The second suspect, identified as Adrian Lau, 20, was driving a 2020 Honda Accord. When police asked if he was racing, he said, "A little jab here and there, nothing crazy," the affidavit says.

Lau said he and the other driver kept passing each other back and forth. He said that at one point just north of 105th, he crossed the median and into the lanes of oncoming traffic.

Huynh said he didn't have time to brake before hitting Williams' vehicle and that his air bags deployed, according to the affidavit.

Lau said when the crash happened, he parked the wrong way on the wrong side of the road before he checked on Williams in her vehicle and called 911, the affidavit says.

Both of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide -- reckless driving.