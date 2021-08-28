2 hurt, 1 dead after neighbor dispute in Westminster, police say

Westminster police said a man shot two of his neighbors before killing himself Saturday morning.

According to the Westminster Police Department (WPD), the dispute happened around 10:25 a.m. in the area of 108th Avenue and Hobbit Lane. That's just west of Federal Boulevard, near the Legacy Ridge Golf Course.

A woman and a man were shot by their neighbor, who then killed himself, according to WPD.

Police said the victims drove to the King Soopers at 104th Avenue and Federal Boulevard and called for help.

They are expected to survive, according to WPD.

A WPD spokesperson said police notified residents of that neighborhood of the incident via the Nextdoor app.

