Disagreement over guests at Westminster home leads to fatal shooting, police say

Serena Ahmad, 25, is being held on suspicion of second degree murder.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting at a home in Westminster early Sunday.

According to a release from the Westminster Police Department (WPD), officers responded to a report of an unwanted party in the 3400 block of 112th Circle at around 12:30 a.m.

WPD said it appeared the two roommates living there had a disagreement over some guests there.

One of the roommates asked everyone to leave the home, WPD said, and when they didn't leave, she retrieved a handgun and fired one round, killing a man.

WPD identified the suspect as 25-year-old Serena Ahmad. She was taken into custody and booked at the Adams County Detention Facility on suspicion of second degree murder, according to WPD.

WPD said the investigation is still active and that officers will be in the neighborhood throughout the day. There is no danger to the public, according to WPD.

The name of the victim has not been released. WPD said that information will come from the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about a crime can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.