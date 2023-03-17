x
Man killed in Westminster shooting

The suspect is an 18-year-old man.
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An 18-year-old is dead and another is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Westminster Thursday night. 

The Westminster Police Department said in a release Friday that officers responded to the 9600 block of Perry Street, located near West 96th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, just after 8 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. 

When they got there, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect left before they arrived, but he called police shortly after that and was taken into custody.

The suspect is identified as 18-year-old Daniel Medrano. He was booked at the Adams County Detention Facility on suspicion of second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Medrano is being charged with first-degree murder. His next court appearance is set for April 20.

The DA's office said the victim was an 18-year-old. Their name has not yet been released.

