1 woman shot, Westminster Police search for suspects and need public's help

When police arrived to the scene near 77th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard they found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — What started out as a disturbance call to Westminster Police (WPD), was soon upgraded to a shooting when officers arrived to the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

WPD arrived to the 7700 block of Lowell Boulevard close to 3 p.m. Wednesday and found a woman who had been shot – she was transported to a local hospital. According to police, her condition is still unknown.

Detectives spoke with witnesses who were near the scene to try to figure out what happened.

WPD said they are trying to locate two cars that left the home before officers arrived – a blue, newer model Dodge Ram with unknown plates and a tan or gold 4-door sedan, also with an unknown plate number.

The shooting scene was still active at 5 p.m. Wednesday with detectives investigating in the area.

Lowell Boulevard was closed from 76th Avenue and 78th Avenue for a couple of hours while detectives investigated. The road reopened at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

