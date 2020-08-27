Police looking for suspect they say shot Westminster man multiple times

The victim was brought to the hospital but has since been released.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Police are asking for help finding a suspect they say shot a man multiple times following some sort of confrontation in front of the victim's home.

The victim was injured in the shooting but has since been released from the hospital.

It happened in the 7100 block of Utica Street around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to a release from the Westminster Police Department (WPD). That is near West 72nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said the suspect had driven by the victim's home earlier in the day on a red motorcycle. Then, the suspect returned later in a dark SUV and confronted the victim, police said. It's not clear what the confrontation was about.

The suspect then got out of the SUV and fired a gun at the victim from close range several times, WPD said. He then got back into the vehicle and fled.

WPD said the victim was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man who is 5'09" to 5'11" with an average build and short, tightly curled hair. He was last seen driving north on Utica Street in the pictured dark-colored SUV. Police said there might have been a female passenger in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 303-658-4360. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

