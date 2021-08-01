Man dies after stabbing outside Westminster apartment complex

Westminster Police said officers found a man with multiple stab wounds lying on a sidewalk just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police are investigating a stabbing outside a Westminster apartment complex that left a man dead Sunday.

According to the Westminster Police Department (WPD), officers responded to 6980 Stuart Street at around 12:50 a.m. on a report of an injured person.

They found a 31-year-old man lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police. His name will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

WPD said the investigation is ongoing, but they have learned that the victim knew the person who killed him. Police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westminster dispatch at 303-658-4360.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about a crime can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

