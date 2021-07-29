Man accused of stalking woman, stabbing her brother arrested in Denver

James Montoya has been wanted by Westminster Police since February.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man accused of stalking and kidnapping a woman and later breaking into her Westminster home and stabbing her brother in February was arrested late last week in Denver, a spokesperson for the Westminster Police Department (WPD) said.

On Feb. 4, police were called to a home where the suspect, identified as James Paul Montoya, had been holding a woman captive for "an extended period of time." According to police, Montoya had been stalking the victim.

After that incident, police were unable to locate Montoya.

Then on Feb. 26, Montoya entered the same woman's home while she was out running errands with her brother and waited for them to return, police said.

When the victim and her brother got back at around 8:30 a.m., WPD said Montoya stabbed the victim's brother.

WPD said the victim escaped and called 911, but her brother suffered life-threatening injuries.

Montoya has been on the run since then, but was finally arrested on July 23 in Denver, according to WPD. He's since been booked into the Adams County Jail.

He's facing 17 different counts, most of them felonies, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. They include:

Attempted murder

Kidnapping

Burglary

Assault with a deadly weapon

Assault - disfigurement

Assault - strangulation

Motor vehicle theft

Stalking

Four of the 17 counts are sentencing enhancers, which would increase the prison time he receives if convicted.

