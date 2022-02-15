Suspected stolen vehicle crashes in Westminster; 3 injured

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Pecos Street between 64th Avenue and 68th Avenue.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Three people were injured and a section of Pecos Street was closed for hours overnight in Westminster due to a crash involving a stolen vehicle, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

The closure occurred on Pecos Street between 64th Avenue and 68th Avenue, following the crash.

ACSO tweeted about the road closure at 11:05 p.m. Monday, advising anyone who needed to go through the area to take an alternate route.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was called in to assist around 11:15 a.m., according to Trooper Josh Lewis.

According to Lewis, the Westminster Police Department was notified of a stolen 2002 Subaru in the area.

Police attempted to stop the Subaru using Stop Sticks near 64th Avenue and Pecos Street, Lewis said. The Subaru crashed, and three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Lewis.

CSP didn't say who the three people injured were.

Just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, ACSO issued an update via Twitter that all lanes of Pecos Street had reopened in the area.

