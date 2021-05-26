Dog that was inside of vehicle stolen in April still missing, $7,000 reward for information

Solo, a 15-year-old dog, was inside of a vehicle that was stolen from a parking lot in Westminster on April 16.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Subaru Forester that was stolen last month with a 15-year-old dog was recovered in Commerce City Tuesday, but the animal was not inside of the vehicle and is still missing.

The vehicle was first reported stolen on April 16. It was taken from the parking lot of the Tropical Smoothie Café near West 73rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard, according to Westminster Police.

The dog inside is named Solo, and police said her owner got her when she was only five years old. She was not wearing a collar when the vehicle was stolen and does not have a microchip.

There is now a $7,000 reward for information about Solo’s whereabouts. The money for this reward came from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and private donors.

Westminster Police distributed a photo Wednesday of two people officers would like to speak to about Solo’s disappearance. Anyone who recognizes these two individuals is asked to call 720-913-STOP.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

