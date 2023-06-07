Man started multiple fires inside Westminster Walmart, police say

Westminster Police said the suspect attempted to steal jewelry and cash but was unsuccessful.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Police said Wednesday that they're looking for a man accused of starting multiple fires inside a Walmart as he tried to rob the store.

The Westminster Police Department released photos of the man accused of setting several fires Tuesday evening at the Walmart at 7155 Sheridan Blvd., which is northwest of Hidden Lake.

The man started the fires throughout the store to distract employees as he attempted to break into the jewelry cases and cash registers, police said.

He was unsuccessful in his attempt to steal any of the jewelry or cash.

Store employees were able to put out the fires using a fire extinguisher, and the Westminster Fire Department also assisted, police said.

No one inside the store was injured.

The Police Department released photos of the suspect. Anyone who knows the man pictured below can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

