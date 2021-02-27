Police looking for suspect accused of stalking, kidnapping woman, stabbing her brother

The suspect faces possible homicide and assault charges after breaking into the victim's home and stabbing her brother, police said.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) is asking for help finding a suspect accused of stalking and kidnapping a woman and later breaking into her home and stabbing her brother.

On Feb. 4, police were called to a home where the suspect, identified by WPD as James Paul Montoya, had been holding a woman captive for "an extended period of time." According to police, Montoya had been stalking the victim.

After that incident, WPD said they were looking for Montoya but hadn't been able to find him.

Then on Friday morning Montoya entered the same woman's home while she out running errands with her brother and waited for them to return.

When the victim and her brother got back at around 8:30 a.m., WPD said Montoya stabbed the victim's brother.

WPD said the victim escaped and called 911, but her brother suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

WPD said Montoya and the victim knew each other. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Montoya fled the area before police arrived. WPD has released this description of him and the vehicle he fled in:

James Paul Montoya

White male

Brown eyes

6’2” tall, weighs 160lbs

Shaved head and a full beard

Vehicle

2008 black Dodge Ram 1500

License plate QAO690

Denver Bronco sticker and a Union sticker on the rear bumper

Specialized grill

Note: WPD said it is unknown if he is driving this vehicle at the time or if the same plates are still attached.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

