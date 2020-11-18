What happened to Bobby Bizup?

She had no way of knowing it then, but it would be the last time she ever saw Bobby.

They snapped nine photographs that day. Bobby with his parents. Bobby with his cousins. Bobby with his bat and ball.

“He liked baseball,” Dudich said. “He had a bat and ball, and we had a pretty big front yard, and he used to go in the front yard and hit the ball around with my two brothers.

The photographs were taken in the summer of 1956 in Pittsburgh while Bobby and his parents visited relatives.

An only child, Bobby lived with his parents in a modest home on the edge of Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood. His father was a master sergeant stationed at Lowry Air Force Base. His mother didn’t work outside the home.

Born almost completely deaf, Bobby wore a hearing aid that didn’t him do much good. And when he spoke, few people besides his parents could understand him. He relied on sign language and lip-reading, and he seemed to shrug off the times that other kids teased him.

Smiling, even though he was different in an era when that was a lot harder.

“He was always smiling,” said his cousin, Harriet Dudich.

And the grin’s there again.

In another picture, Bobby cocks a bat above his left shoulder, ready to unleash a home-run swing on an imaginary pitch.

There’s a mischievous grin sneaking across his face, just the barest hint of a gap in his teeth.

In the square, black-and-white snapshot, Bobby Bizup holds a toy pistol in his left hand, pointing it at the camera, a triangle of hair peeking from beneath his cap and pointing down his forehead.

Chapter one : Chapter 1

Mount Meeker’s barren summit looms to the west of Colorado Highway 7 between Allenspark and Estes Park.

High on the eastern face of the 13,911-foot peak, tiny Cabin Creek starts in the scree above treeline, cleaving a slash in the mountain as it tumbles downhill before meandering through trees as the earth flattens out on the eastern edge of Rocky Mountain National Park.

There, the crystal clear water trickles through gently rolling forest land before finally slipping past St. Catherine of Siena Chapel – the iconic “Chapel on the Rock” – ducking under Colorado Highway 7, and bending south.

The land, from the edge of the Rocky boundary to the chapel, is the home to the Catholic Church’s Camp St. Malo, and it’s hard to imagine a more beautiful place. A headline in the Denver Catholic Register in 1957 termed it “God’s Country” – and it’s easy to see why. Rugged peaks. Lush forests. Gentle streams.

For generations, schoolboys spent summers here, swimming, shooting rifles, hiking, camping – their playful shouts carrying across the beaver ponds and through the pines.

Although it technically is still there, Camp St. Malo in many ways no longer exists.

The summer camp closed in the early 1980s, and the property was converted to a retreat – a place visited by Pope John Paul II during a break from World Youth Day.

But a 2011 fire destroyed its main building, and a flood two years later devastated its land. Today, the chapel continues to draw visitors almost daily, and a couple other buildings still stand.

But most of what was once here is now gone, existing only in memory for the thousands of children who visited over the years.

But for all those happy members, there’s also an uncomfortable reality: Camp St. Malo, it’s now clear, is a place with dark secrets.

And a place with a long-ago mystery about the disappearance of a deaf boy that’s never been thoroughly investigated.

***

To understand Camp St. Malo as it once was, it’s important to understand its mystery.

Beginning in 1915, the Rev. Joseph Bosetti began taking members of the Cathedral High School choir and altar boys on camping trips on the land east of Mount Meeker.

By 1934, a scattering of buildings had been erected, and Camp St. Malo was born.

The chapel that greeted visitors went up the following year, and by the 1950s the camp was an extremely popular destination for Catholic boys in Colorado.

A boy could, almost literally, do anything he wanted.

A robust hiking and camping program meant twice-a-week treks to high peaks and glaciers in Rocky Mountain National Park. The sometimes-frigid swimming hole offered an exhilarating plunge. There were basketball, handball, tennis and badminton courts, as well as archery and rifle ranges and a craft shop where boys could construct model airplanes and take on other projects. Cabin Creek and area beaver ponds beckoned boys with their fishing rods.

Over the years, a well-established routine emerged.

The camp would open for six weeks each summer, usually starting in late June and stretching into August, welcoming boys ages nine to 16 for a week at a time. A crew of 75 to 90 boys – sometimes more – would arrive on a Sunday afternoon, play and hike and worship every day from dawn to dusk, and head home the following Sunday morning.

The Denver Catholic Register hyped the camp incessantly, with endless stories about the wholesome fun that awaited boys there.

“Big tasty hamburgers are a welcome sight to any growing boy; but when they are cooked outdoors over a big fire, where cool, mountain breezes can add more flavor to the burgers, then there is no holding them back,” one story gushed.

In 1958, parents were charged $30 for a fun-filled week, a few dollars more if they wanted to ride horses.

“It was a good experience,” said Richard Hiester, for whom Camp St. Malo was a family affair. “I have many memories.”

His uncle, the Rev. Richard Hiester, succeeded Bosetti as the camp’s director in the 1950s. The younger Hiester spent many weeks there over several years.

He remembers the blood spilling from his nose when he tried boxing. And how cold the swimming hole was.

And he remembers the hikes – like the treks up Twin Sisters that started in darkness.

“It was freezing cold – we’d be really cold – we hadn’t eaten yet,” the younger Hiester said. “We would have hiked all night because we would leave at two in the morning, so I remember that ritual and I remember being there a number of times for those Twin Sisters hikes.”

Once on top, his uncle would say mass as the sun rose.

There were also demanding feats of mountaineering for daring boys – sliding down a glacier and summiting Longs Peak – overseen by counselors who were seminarians studying for the priesthood.

“I remember, you know, climbing up or hiking up the northeast face of Longs Peak with those guys,” said Hiester, now a counselor living in New Mexico. “I just had a great admiration – you know they were these great counselors that could climb.”

He remembers one moment particularly well.

“On the northeast face, there was a cable route,” Hiester said. “And there was a hike between where you arrived at Chasm View and that cable, that you had to go up. And there was snow in that place.

“I don’t remember going up to the cables, climbing up, but I remember coming down. We had to slide, you know, to be caught by a counselor on the icefield between the cable and Chasm View. And I remember one kid started veering off – and he would have, he would have definitely gone off to his death.”

One of the counselors “splayed out” and grabbed the boy before he went over the side.

There’s another memory that stands out among so many others that have blurred together over the years. It occurred on a Friday in August 1958 – the last week the camp was open that summer.