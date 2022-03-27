Man arrested after wielding knife through Wheat Ridge neighborhood

The Arvada PD K-9 team and DPD Air1 helicopter helped capture the suspect.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man is arrested after a neighbor reported that he was wielding a knife and making threats on Saturday night, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD).

WRPD responded to the area of 3900 Ingalls and 3900 Harland around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday. A neighbor reported a man wielding a knife and threatening him.

Police said there was some kind of chase between the neighbor and the suspect through the neighborhood where there were reports of shots being fired. It is unclear where the gunshot came from.

The Arvada Police Department K9 team and the Denver Police Department Air1 helicopter helped WRPD track down the suspect. With assistance from the other agencies, WRPD was able to capture the suspect and take him into custody.

The name and the booking photo of the suspect have not been released.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

WRP is asking anyone with Ring cameras and additional information in the investigation to contact them at 303-237-2220.

