Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-run crash in Wheat Ridge

A suspect was taken into custody in Adams County after the auto-pedestrian crash on Kipling Street, police said.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A female pedestrian was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Wheat Ridge, according to police.

The crash occurred about 7 a.m. in the 4700 block of Kipling Street, near the intersection with Interstate 70, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD).

The vehicle left the scene. A suspect was taken into custody a short time later in Adams County, WRPD said. The suspect has not yet been identified.

The woman who was hit was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, WRPD said.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

Police asked people to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing. The on-ramp from Kipling to I-70 eastbound was closed.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867 or metodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

