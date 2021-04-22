Help find Buddy the dog, stolen in his owners truck, said police.

Buddy's owner had his parked, red Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck stolen in near I-70 and Kipling, with his dog inside, said Wheat Ridge Police.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police are looking for Buddy the dog – he was stolen, along with his owner's truck parked near I-70 and Kipling on Thursday, said Wheat Ridge Police (WRPD).

The dog's owner realized his pick-up truck – a red Toyota Tacoma with California plates – was missing, said police. Even more worrying to the owner, Buddy, the dog, was in the truck when it was taken.

Buddy is described as a male, neutered pit bull, Rottweiler mix with black and brown coloring, along with "white sox" on his paws.

WRPD is asking for the public's help to find Buddy – and the stolen truck. If you have information on the incident, police ask you to call 911 or 303-237-2220.

Here's a picture from WRPD of the stolen truck:

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

