Assailant fatally shot store clerk, fled in victim's car

The attacker left the scene in the victim's car, according to police.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Someone attacked and fatally shot the owner of a Wheat Ridge convenience store Thursday night, according to the police department.

Officers were called about 8 p.m. Thursday to the Valero gas station and convenience store at 12300 W. 44th Ave. for a reports of suspicious activity.

When they arrived, they found the store clerk, who is also the owner, deceased. Through video surveillance, it was determined that an assailant attacked the clerk, ultimately shooting and killing him. Police did not release that video.

The assailant then fled in the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Wheat Ridge Police said they were still working to locate both the attacker and the vehicle but didn't release any information about either of them to "protect the integrity of the investigation."

The victim's name has not yet been released.

