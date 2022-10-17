Wheat Ridge Police search for suspect who crashed stolen truck, injured 2

The area of 35th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard was closed as police investigated the auto theft and crash, but it has since reopened.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is looking for a man who is accused of stealing a truck and crashing into multiple vehicles and injuring two people on Monday morning.

A man stole a truck that was pulling a large trailer in the area of Sheridan and West 35th Avenue, according to police. The owner of the truck tried to stop the theft by jumping on the hood of the truck. The owner was thrown from the truck but was not seriously hurt.

The suspect drove off in the truck and crashed into several vehicles and struck a landscaping business's vehicle, according to a statement from WRPD.

The driver of a white SUV got out of her vehicle after one of the collisions, according to police. The suspect ran her over as he was leaving the scene. The victim did not receive life-threatening injuries.

The suspect abandoned the truck shortly after leaving the scene and got into the passenger seat of a white Escalade, according to police. There was someone in the driver's seat and the pair drove away, according to police.

Sheridan Boulevard was closed down from West 35th Avenue to West 38th Avenue as part of the investigation, according to WRPD, but it reopened around 10:40 a.m.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

