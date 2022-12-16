Driver faces charges in fatal wrong-way crash

Jonathan Alberto Lozoya Caldera is accused of causing the Nov. 26 crash that killed one person injured three others.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man accused of driving drunk and in the wrong lanes of Interstate 70 now faces charges in a deadly crash that happened last month.

This week the Wheat Ridge Police Department Crash and Traffic Team presented their case related to the Nov. 26 crash to the Jefferson County District Attorney.

Just before midnight on Jonathan Alberto Lozoya Caldera, 29, was traveling the wrong direction on I-70 and struck a truck carrying four people near Kipling Street, Wheat Ridge Police said.

The 53-year-old driver of the truck was killed, and three passengers were seriously injured. All four people in the truck were family members; some— including the driver were visiting from Iowa.

Caldera also sustained serious bodily injuries and remains hospitalized. Investigators suspect alcohol was involved in the head-on collision.

He faces charges of:

Vehicular homicide

3 counts vehicular assault

Possession of a schedule II substance with intent to distribute

Improper driving on a divided highway

Driving under restraint

