Hit-and-run driver still at large after crash in Wheat Ridge

Police said both teens were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash early Saturday.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge police are looking for the driver who left the scene of a crash early Saturday that sent two teenagers to the hospital

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD), officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at West 26th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard at 2:20 a.m.

Both teens had serious injuries, police said.

Officers set out to find the other driver, who left the scene of the crash. Police said they were looking for a dark red or maroon Chrysler 200, which was recovered several hours later.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to call WRPD at 303-237-2220 and select option 1.

