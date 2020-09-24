1 dead after stabbing in Wheat Ridge

Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a fatal stabbing that happened late Wednesday night.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — One person is dead and another arrested following a deadly stabbing that happened late Wednesday night in Wheat Ridge.

Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is investigating the stabbing, which left a male victim dead in the 10000 block of West 44th Avenue, according to Sara Spaulding with WRPD. That's near West 44th Avenue and Kipling Street.

The stabbing happened behind a business in the area at 11:18 p.m., Spaulding said.

A male suspect has been taken into custody by police, according to a tweet from WRPD.