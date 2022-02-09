Police find suspect accused of carjacking ice cream truck driver

Police said the suspect also briefly kidnapped the driver by forcing him into the back of the truck.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge police have found a man accused of violently carjacking and kidnapping an ice cream truck driver.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the crime happened in early August in the parking lot of the King Soopers store near West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said the suspect pointed a gun at the victim, stole his keys, and forced him into the back of the truck before driving off in it.

He eventually let the victim out and then ditched the truck, police said, and it was recovered that same night in Denver.

Police credit an eyewitness and the victim's detailed memories from the ordeal with giving them the information they needed to identify a suspect.

The 46-year-old was already in jail in Denver for other charges but he is now facing additional charges of first-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and aggravated motor vehicle theft, police said.

His name has not been released.

