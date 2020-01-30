WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Three men were charged in connection to the January 2019 murder of a Wheat Ridge man on Wednesday, and a woman is still wanted by authorities, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Officials said Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 3200 block of Gray Street found 23-year-old Ervin Spahitch nonresponsive and bleeding inside a Toyota Prius.

The Prius' engine was still running, there were apparent bullet holes in the car and there were shell casings on the ground near the car, according to arrest affidavits.

Spahitch was pronounced dead at the scene.

[L to R] Marissa Lawrence, Jonathan Joseph Montoya, Jalen Isiah Wilson, Christian Salas.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Jonathan Joseph Montoya, 18, faces:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Attempted aggravated robbery

Conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery

Tampering with physical evidence

Four additional violent crime charges.

Jalen Isiah Wilson, 17, is charged with:

First-degree murder

Three counts of attempted aggravated robbery

Conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery

Menacing

Six additional violent crime counts.

Christian Salas, 18, is charged with:

First-degree murder

Attempt to commit aggravated robbery

Conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery

Four additional violent crime counts.

All three men were juveniles at the time and will be tried as adults, according to the DA.

The men are being held without bond and are due back in court on Feb. 12.

Marissa Lawrence, 19, is wanted on eight charges:

First-degree murder

Attempted aggravated robbery

Conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery

Tampering with physical evidence

Four additional violent counts.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact WRPD at crimetips@ci.wheatridge.co.us or at 303-235-2903.

