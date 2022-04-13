Wheat Ridge police officer seriously injured in traffic incident

Police in Wheat Ridge said a suspect is in custody and there is no additional threat to the public.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a traffic incident early Wednesday morning.

According to WRPD, officers responded to a traffic issue at West 44th Avenue and North Robb Street at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

After arriving on scene, an officer was injured by the vehicle's driver and transported to the hospital. WRPD said another officer took the suspect into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

"We believe only one suspect was involved and therefore there is no additional threat to the public," tweeted WRPD. "The officer's family is at the hospital and the support of our community is greatly appreciated."

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.



WRPD responded to a traffic issue at 44th and Robb at 1 a.m. this morning. After arriving on scene, one of our officers was seriously injured by the vehicle’s driver and transported to an area hospital. Another officer managed to take the suspect into custody. pic.twitter.com/z8ulo1eTfH — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) April 13, 2022

The investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area. We believe only one suspect was involved and therefore there is no additional threat to the public. The officer's family is at the hospital and the support of our community is greatly appreciated. — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) April 13, 2022

