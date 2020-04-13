WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police were investigating an overnight shooting that took place at Panorama Park at 35th Avenue and Fenton Street.

Wheat Ridge Police said the victim drove to West 33rd Avenue and Chase Street and crashed the car into a fire hydrant. Police found the juvenile driver dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Another person in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries suffered in the crash.

RELATED: Attempted murder suspect was also in officer-involved shooting in 2016

RELATED: 2 dead, 1 injured after Denver shooting

Police announced on Monday, April 20, they had arrested a juvenile in connection with the shooting death.

Charges against juvenile were pending from the Jefferson County District Attorney's office.

The case is still being investigated by Wheat Ridge Police with help from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms as well as the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Police said they're still investigating to determine if more suspects were involved.

Investigators were at the intersection early Monday morning investigating the shooting.

Spaulding said investigators do not believe there is a danger to the public.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS