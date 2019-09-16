WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. —

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred not far from the busy West 38th Avenue corridor in Wheat Ridge Monday morning.

Wheat Ridge Police Department spokesperson Sara Spaulding could not provide many details about the incident, which she said happened at around 11:20 a.m. near West 38th Avenue and Ames Street.

This intersection is about a block away from the Denver border, and near a King Soopers. Sky9 video showed police activity on the other side of West 38th Avenue from this shopping center. Evidence markers were placed in the street.

Wheat Ridge PD said two people are at area hospitals with gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.

Earlier, Spaulding said both the suspect and possible victims left the scene.

In a tweet, Wheat Ridge Police said officers came to the area following a report of shots fired. Ames is closed from 37th to 38th avenues due to the ongoing investigation.

