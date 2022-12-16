58-year-old woman injured in Wheat Ridge shooting

A 58-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after a possible road rage shooting, Wheat Ridge Police said.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is investigating a possible road rage shooting that injured a 58-year-old woman Thursday night.

According to initial reports from WRPD, a vehicle that was carrying the victim had cut off the suspect vehicle. Someone inside the suspect vehicle fired a shot, striking the woman, police said.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was driven to the hospital by the driver of the victim's vehicle.

38th Avenue was closed between Vance Street and High Court while police conducted their investigation. The road reopened around 10 p.m.

WRPD is looking for the suspect vehicle. No description of the vehicle was available Thursday night.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

