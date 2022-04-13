Wife arrested following husband's suspected fentanyl overdose

Amy Conradson is charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance following her husband's death, Greeley Police Department said.

GREELEY, Colo. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested in connection to her husband's suspected fentanyl overdose death, Greeley Police Department (GPD) said.

Police said officers responded on March 21 around 8 a.m. in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue for a possible overdose after the woman, identified as Amy Conradson, found her 33-year-old husband unresponsive.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at 8:48 a.m., according to police.

Police said the Weld County Drug Task Force was called to the scene, executed a search warrant and discovered the following items:

About 160 blue M-30 counterfeit pills suspected of containing fentanyl

"User amounts" of heroin

Loaded handgun

After the search, Conradson was arrested and officers discovered additional evidence of counterfeit blue M-30 pills in her possession, according to GPD.

Conradson was booked into Weld County Jail and charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Police also said that she is also being charged as a special offender because her home is about 500 to 670 feet away from Jefferson Junior High School.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact police at 970-251-5211.

