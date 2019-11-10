CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A convicted felon who killed an Aurora man and dumped his body in a ditch near a construction site will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to a release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, a judge sentenced William Ardoin, 35 (pictured above), to life without the possibility of parole for killing Erik Baker, 44 (below).

The release said on Jan. 1, 2018, Baker's mother reported that her son was missing and she feared he was dead. Two days later, his body was found in a ditch near East 26th Avenue and Himalaya Road with a gunshot wound to the head.

18th Judicial DA's Office

The Aurora Police Department's investigation revealed Baker and Ardoin knew each other and had done business together, but not always amicably. On Dec. 31, 2017, a friend drove Baker to Ardoin's home on Kenton Street in Aurora. Two witnesses told police that as soon as Ardoin opened the door to Baker, Ardoin shot Baker in the head. There was no argument, struggle, or words exchanged, according to the release.

Ardoin then enlisted the help of relatives to cover up the crime and hide the body, the release said. Six people were charged with helping him.

In addition to first degree murder, an Arapahoe County jury found Ardoin guilty on Sept. 25 of tampering with a deceased body and tampering with evidence. On Oct. 3, Ardoin was sentenced to an additional 12 years on those counts.

“There is something dangerously wrong with our laws and justice system when a felon convicted four separate times, including for possessing a firearm as a felon, is yet again able to obtain a gun and shoot an innocent man in the head,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “And then he discarded him like he was trash. To keep our community safe, there is only one place for dangerous, repeat felons: prison. It is a tragedy that it has taken murder to keep this one there.”

Ardoin was on probation for being a previous offender in possession of a weapon at the time of Baker's murder, according to the release.

Ardoin “has a complete lack of remorse and compassion,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers said during sentencing. “Erik was thrown into a ditch like a bag of trash … (Ardoin) just came out of his house that night with the sole intent of depriving Erik Baker of his life.”

