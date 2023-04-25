Police investigate armed robbery at CU Williams Village

Police say two suspects in dark clothing were seen leaving in a white Jeep Cherokee towards Baseline Road.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado (CU) Boulder Police are asking for the public's help in finding suspects wanted in connection to an early morning armed robbery on Tuesday.

Just before 4 a.m., a CU Emergency Alert was issued for an armed robbery that happened at CU's Williams Village.

According to police, two suspects in dark clothing had fired shots. The suspects were seen leaving in a white Jeep Cherokee and driving towards Baseline Road.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shots being fired, according to an update via CU's Emergency Alert system.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to call CU Boulder Police at 303-492-6666.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

