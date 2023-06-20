Man killed after shooting involving Windsor Police officers

Police were responding to a home on Sunflower Drive for a call regarding a domestic dispute.

WINDSOR, Colorado — A man was killed after exchanging gunfire with police officers Monday night, according to the Windsor Police Department (WPD).

On Monday, at about 9:15 p.m., police were responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of Sunflower Drive, according to police.

Police say they had received multiple calls for a man who was possibly intoxicated and being argumentative and was armed with a firearm.

When officers arrived they found a 39-year-old man who was armed with a shotgun and was being uncooperative, police said. The man fired three rounds and was shot by officers, according to a press release from the Greeley Police Department (GPD).

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. No officers or other members of the public were injured in the shooting, GPD said.

The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the shooting.

The Weld County Coroner's Office is not currently naming the suspect. No further details are being released by police.

Anyone who has information about the shooting and has not already spoken to law enforcement, is asked to call Detective Jackson Brunmeier at 970-351-5352 or email at jackson.brunmeier@greeleypd.com.

