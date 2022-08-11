Truck driver accused of stabbing motorcyclist in road rage incident

Anthony Franco, 38, was arrested on a first-degree assault charge.

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Police have arrested a truck driver accused of stabbing a motorcyclist in Winter Park Thursday evening.

According to a release from the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, emergency responders were dispatched to Main Street just south of Telemark Drive on a report of an accident involving a large truck and a motorcycle with a disturbance in progress. A Grand County sheriff's deputy responded and said one person had been stabbed.

The release said the investigation had found several motorcyclists were traveling together and had parked along the roadway. Two of the motorcyclists stopped to allow the rest of the motorcycles to get back onto the highway, the release said. That's when 38-year-old Winter Park resident Anthony Franco drove up in a panel truck and got into an argument with one of the motorcycle riders.

Franco got out of his truck, the release said, and his truck rolled into the back of one of the motorcycles and knocked it over. Police said Franco then grabbed a large butterfly knife and stabbed the victim in the torso, then tried to stab two other motorcyclists.

The victim, a 52-year-old man from Castle Rock, was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a metro area hospital for a stab wound to the chest. His condition is unknown.

Franco was taken into custody and taken to the Grand County Jail, where he was booked on the following charges:

First-degree assault

Attempted First Degree Assault

Menacing

Careless Driving