Police search for info on possible road rage incident before Edgewater homicide

Edgewater police said the shooting "involved individuals that were driving a red Tesla and a silver Tesla, both sedans."

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Police investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside the Edgewater Public Market on May 3 are asking for any witnesses who may have seen a possible road rage incident that they say may have led up to the shooting.

The coroner's office has identified 33-year-old Denver resident Adam Michael Fresquez as the victim of the shooting. He leaves behind a wife and two small children.

The shooting happened at around 9:40 a.m. May 3 at a Tesla charging station outside the Edgewater Public Market on West 20th Avenue. Fresquez was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Investigators are asking if anyone witnessed a disturbance or road rage incident between these types of vehicles to contact the Edgewater Police Department," the department said in a news release Monday.

Police said the incident could have happened near the area of Sheridan Boulevard from West 6th Avenue to Interstate 70 – or somewhere along the West Colfax Avenue corridor in Denver or Lakewood.

Edgewater police said Fresquez and another man were having an argument that escalated to shots being fired.

The other man who was involved in the fight initially left the scene, but later called 911 to report his involvement, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. He was detained by EPD and later released.

Sgt. Bob Brink with Edgewater police said the shooting is still being investigated and no one has been charged or taken into custody.

The sheriff's office and police said they are not looking for any other suspects, and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.