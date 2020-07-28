3 witnesses sought after homicide at Boulder gas station

The victim died after a fight over a gold bicycle at a Circle K on July 23, according to police.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police on Tuesday released photos of three men they said might have key information about a homicide that occurred last week at a gas station.

A fight broke out around 5:21 p.m. on July 23 at the Circle K at 1480 Canyon Blvd., according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

The fight over a gold bicycle occurred on the north side of the building, BPD said.

When officers arrived the victim was unconscious, and the suspect was gone. Within two hours police were able to identify and arrest the suspect, Brian Farrar.

He faces charges of first-degree murder after deliberation and felony murder.

Despite the arrest, BPD is asking for help finding three people who may have witnessed the homicide. Investigators believe the witnesses, who left the scene before officers arrived, may have important video of the incident and they're hoping they'll come forward to help with the investigation.

Anyone who may have additional information on this case is asked to call Detective Matt Greer 303-441-4322.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.